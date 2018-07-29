Which post will Azmin contest? I don’t know, says possible foe Rafizi

Rafizi Ramli said today he is unsure which position to be contested by the incumbent PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali in the upcoming party election. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — Rafizi Ramli said today he is unsure which position to be contested by the incumbent PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali in the upcoming party election.

Currently the PKR vice-president, Rafizi who is running for the deputy president post, said it is normal for the position to be a multi-cornered fight.

“I can’t tell because what is important is that we have consulted the grassroots for their views.

“Until you get the formal nomination, it is difficult to speculate [on Azmin],” he told the media after announcing his team of endorsed candidates at De Palma Hotel here.

