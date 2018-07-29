Deputy IGP hails Muslim rally as ‘good example’ of peaceful gathering

Deputy IGP Datuk Noor Rashid Ibrahim said the cooperation of the organisers and participants at the HKU rally made it easier for police to do their work. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

JOHOR BARU, July 29 — The Himpunan Kebangkitan Ummah (HKU) rally held at Padang Kelab Sultan Sulaiman, Kampung Baru, in Kuala Lumpur yesterday serves as a good example on organising peaceful gatherings by non-governmental organisations, said Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim.

He said the cooperation of the organisers and participants made it easier for police to do their work.

The gathering went smoothly with everyone obeying the rules and the public not disturbed, he told reporters after a ceremony for presenting Pingat Jasa Pahlawan Negara (PJPN) medals of valour to 400 police retirees in conjunction with the Warriors’ Day celebration at the Johor Police Headquarters here today.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian presented the medals.

Noor Rashid said the organisers met all requirements in staging the rally and that this facilitated the police in traffic and crowd control.

On today’s event, Noor Rashid said it was to show appreciation to serving and retired police personnel for their sacrifices for the country, especially during the communist insurgency after Malaysia’s independence.

One of the recipients, Saniman Markom, 70, said he was glad to receive the medal and thankful that his 36 years of service in the force did not go unrecognised.

The father of eight daughters said the most challenging time was when his patrol team came under ambush by CTs during the Insurgency.

“I was in the Police Field Force between 1974 and 1985 in Perak. I had to jump out of our truck and fell into a nine-metre deep ravine.

“Thankfully I was not injured but some of my colleagues were. Bullets were flying all around, “said Saniman, who was accompanied by his wife Hasnah Ahmad, 59.

Saniman reitred in 2003 with the rank of Sub- Inspector. — Bernama