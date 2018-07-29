Mukhriz says more Umno members to leave party

Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir expects more Umno members to quit their party and apply to join Bersatu. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

MACHANG, July 29 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir expects more Umno members to quit their party and apply to join Bersatu.

He said the Umno members had lost faith in their party after its dismal performance in the last general election.

“I also see that Umno is now desperate and doing hard to stop their members from joining other parties,” he said at a HIJRAH 2.0 programme here today.

Also present were Bersatu Information chief Datuk Kamaruddin Md Noor, who is also the party’s state liaison chairman, and deputy, Datuk Sazmi Miah.

At the event, Mukhriz also received declaration forms from 500 former Umno members that they had left the party, led by former Bukit Tuku assemblyman Datuk Mohd Zain Ismail.

Mukhriz said there were many Umno members who were sincere in championing the interests of their race, the country and religion, but were intimidated by the party leaders.

To a question whether Bersatu would be Umno 2.0 with the mass migration of Umno members to join Bersatu, Mukhriz said former Umno members would be screened before they could be accepted into Bersatu. — Bernama