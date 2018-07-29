Rafizi’s dream team for PKR polls: Izzah, Fuziah, Nik Nazmi among others

Rafizi Ramli launches his PKR election campaign at De Palma Hotel Ampang July 29, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli today formally announced several big names to be part of his camp for the party’s internal election next month.

He named 18 out the 20 candidates he endorsed for the central working committee — including Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar for vice-president, deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Department and Kuantan MP Fuziah Salleh for Wanita chief, and Setiawangsa MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad as committee member.

Sungai Petani MP Datuk Johari Abdul, Selayang MP William Leong and Sungai Siput MP S. Kesavan were three others endorsed for the vice-presidential posts.

Rafizi also endorsed Batu Tiga assemblyman Rodziah Ismail for the Wanita deputy chief.

Johor Baru MP Akmal Nasir was tipped by Rafizi to take over the baton from incumbent Youth wing chief Nik Nazmi, and Sabah Youth chief Raymon Ahuar for the deputy wing chief.

Aside from Nik Nazmi, others endorsed by Rafizi to contest for the committee posts included Kapar MP Datuk Abdullah Sani, Subang MP Wong Chen, and Hulu Selangor MP June Leow.

