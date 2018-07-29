DPM: Govt will bring home remains of Malaysian climber killed in Lombok quake

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said the government will bring home the remains of Siti Nur Ismawida, who was killed in the earthquake in Lombok, as soon as possible. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — The government will bring home the remains of the Malaysian woman who was killed in the earthquake in Lombok today as soon as possible, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

The victim, identified as Siti Nur Ismawida, 30, was with 17 other Malaysians who were on a mission to scale the volcanic Mount Rinjani.

The victim was killed from falling building debris, while six others were reportedly injured.

“The Malaysian government will strive to immediately bring home her remains,” she said in a Twitter post.

Dr Wan Azizah also conveyed her condolences to the victim’s family saying she prayed that they would be given the strength to get through this tragedy.

“I am sad to hear the news of the 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Lombok this morning. To date, it is understood that 10 victims have died, including a 30-year-old Malaysian woman,” she said.

Full details pertaining to the victim and the group of climbers from Malaysia have not yet been obtained and the Malaysian Embassy in Indonesia is seeking full information on the incident.

The temblor shook the region of West Nusa Tenggara and Lombok at 5.47am today causing people to flee homes and buildings.

As of 2pm, the Indonesian authorities confirmed 10 people died and 40 people were injured. — Bernama