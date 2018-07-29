Mujahid: Govt to take proactive measures to return LGBT to ‘right path’

Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa said the government will take proactive measures to prevent the spread of LGBT activities. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA TERENGGANU, July 29 — The government will take proactive measures to prevent the spread of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender (LGBT) activities, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Mujahid Yusuf Rawa.

He said the government would also help them return to the right path and live a normal life.

Mujahid said the strict approach through the law was not able to curb the spread of these social ills and it was even more alarming when a statistic by the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) revealed that 80 per cent of transgenders were involved in the sex-related industries.

“To solve this problem, we have to get them out of the industry first and this will not happen until we are more open to help and guide them... that’s more important than dressing issue and others.

“We do not want to just use the law because these people need to be approached for us to understand the problems surrounding their lives and how can we help for them to return to the right path,” he said after launching the Civilisation and Contemporary Lifestyle Disorder Seminar here today.

Commenting further, Mujahid said the government would organise more campaign, seminar or camp to reach the group and their families.

“Parents need to be aware that this can be stopped from the beginning... we are ready to guide and help because we have the expertise,” he said. — Bernama