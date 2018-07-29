160 golfers took part in Perak Amateur Open

Singaporean James Leow Kwang Aik, 21, won the overall champion for the men category, while 13-year-old Mirabel Ting Ern Hui, from Sarawak won the overall champion for the women category in the 62nd Perak Amateur Open at the Royal Perak Golf Club. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, July 29 — The 62nd Perak Amateur Open was concluded today at the Royal Perak Golf Club here.

The three day golf tournament held from July 26 to 29 attracted about 160 amateur golfers, consisting of 118 men and 42 women, from Malaysia, Singapore and Hong Kong.

The tournament was organised by the Malaysian Golf Association and was played in a stroke play format over three rounds of 18 holes within three days.

James Leow Kwang Aik, 21, from Singapore won the overall champion for the men category, while 13-year-old Mirabel Ting Ern Hui, from Sarawak won the overall champion for the women category.

Leow wrapped up the event with a gross score of 205 while Ting carded a gross score of 219.

Leow, who came back to scene after two years in the military, said that he his happy to win the tournament.

"I'm really excited that I have won this game. It wasn't easy to play after a long break, but I'm pleased with my performance," he told reporters.

As for Ting, who has already won four tournaments this year, said that she is excited to win the title in Perak as this is her first tournament in Peninsular Malaysia.

"The win has definitely boosted my confidence and I will be coming back here for the Malaysian Games (Sukma)," she said.

Meanwhile, the tournament director Teoh Piah Kee, 60 said that this year's competition recorded the highest number of participants.

"We had an overwhelming response to this year tournament. In fact, we had turned down several golfers as the limit is only up to 160 participants. We can't cater for more than that," he said.

Teoh also said this tournament is a run-up for Sukma as the Royal Perak Golf Club will be the hosting the competition on September.