DPM dismisses claim PH govt not delivering on manifesto

KLANG, July 29 — Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail today dismissed claims that the Pakatan Harapan government is not delivering on its election manifesto and upholding the rights of the Malays and Islam.

The deputy prime minister said the opposition was playing up such issues in campaigning for the Sungai Kandis by-election.

“How many days have we (Pakatan Harapan) been in the government? How long was BN in the government? That’s what I need to ask back,” she told reporters after attending a free health screening programme organised by the Kampung Baru Al-Islam Specialist Hospital, Kuala Lumpur with the health bureau of Angkatan Belia Islam Malaysia (ABIM) here today.

Also present were Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik and PKR candidate for the state by-election, Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni.

The Sungai Kandis by-election has been necessitated by the death of the assemblyman, Mat Shuhaimi Shafiei of PKR, on July 2. Polling is on Aug 4 for the three-cornered contest that also involves Datuk Lokman Noor Adam of the Barisan Nasional (BN) and independent candidate K. Murthy.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was reported as saying that the government needed more than 100 days to fulfil the election promises.

Some of the promises had been fulfilled including the elimination of the blacklist of borrowers of the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) and the abolishment of the goods and services tax (GST).

Asked on the decision by PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli to contest the deputy presidency in the party’s coming elections, Dr Wan Azizah, who is PKR president said: “We have democratic rights.”

She also shared about the condition of Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who had recently undergone surgery to remove a pancreatic tumour.

“I just came back from Singapore after visiting Muhyiddin and thank God, he is getting stronger after the surgery. He also thanked all those who had prayed for his speedy recovery,” she said. — Bernama