PKR candidate confident of PAS supporters backing him

KLANG, July 29 — The PKR candidate for the Sungai Kandis by-election, Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni is confident of at least 50 per cent or 3,000 PAS supporters in the constituency voting for him on polling day this August 4.

This, he said, was based on his meetings with PAS supporters at various locations during his campaign.

He said more than 7,000 people in the constituency votes for PAS (candidate) in the last general election.

“In this by-election, at least 50 per cent of them will vote for me,” he told a media conference on the ninth day of campaign here today.

Although there had been instruction by PAS leadership for the party supporters to vote for the Barisan Nasional (BN), Datuk Lokman Noor Adam, Mohd Zawawi said he believed the PAS supporters knew better who they should vote for.

On some quarters claiming that he had used the facility at Sekolah Kebangsaan Jalan Kebun here for his campaign, Mohd Zawawi said he was invited by the school’s Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) to flag-off a fun-run at the school concerned.

The Sungai Kandis by-election is being held following the death of its incumbent, Mat Shuhaimi Shafiei, due to cancer last July 2.

It will be a three-cornered fight involving Mohd Zawawi, Lokman and an Independent candidate, K. Murthy. — Bernama