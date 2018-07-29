PSG manager Thomas Tuchel says whatever he speaks with Neymar is a secret

Tuchel said he's been impressed with Neymar's abilities and believes the forward has so much more to offer to PSG. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, July 29 — It’s a secret.

That is what Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel had to say when asked on what he discusses with Brazil star Neymar, especially in relation to his 'playacting' tactics.

“When I speak to him about something, we do it behind closed doors.

“What I talk to him about is a secret I keep. I’m very sure I have a connection with him and I need a connection with these kind of big players,” he said.

The 44-year-old German manager added there is a lot more room for improvement in the 26-year-old’s career.

“Whenever I speak about Neymar I have to say there’s a lot of potential in him. He’s an outstanding player.

“He knows how to handle big defeats and victories. I will always help him and talk to him,” Tuchel told members of the media at Singapore’s National Stadium earlier today.

Neymar joined PSG before the start of last season and enjoyed a debut year in Paris with 28 goals in 30 matches.

He missed the last two months of the Ligue 1 season due to a fractured foot but recovered in time for the 2018 World Cup.

He scored twice but failed to impress during the quarterfinal battle against Belgium where Tite’s side went down 2-1.

“In sport, you have challenges to bounce back. He will bounce back. He is a champion," Tuchel told members of the media during an earlier press conference on Friday.

Neymar is one of the big names who did not make the trip to Singapore alongside Kylian Mbappe and Dani Alves.

Singapore’s Straits Times however reported that Edinson Cavani, Thiago Silva and Marquinhos will be headed to the Lion City ahead of their clash against Atletico Madrid at 7.35pm tomorrow, while Neymar might meet up with the squad tomorrow just before they leave Singapore.

Tuchel was forced to field a young and rather inexperienced side during yesterday’s 5-1 defeat to Arsenal but said it was a good learning opportunity for the youngsters.

“It’s a big opportunity for the younger guys, everybody who knows me know I’m not afraid to let the young guys play especially if they are ready and they have proved to me that they can play.”

Angel Di Maria is the latest star to join PSG’s 2018 International Champions Cup pre-season squad alongside Gianluigi Buffon, Lass Diarra, Adrien Rabiot and Julian Draxler.

However, Tuchel said he would not rush any big names for playing time just because he needs a good result.

“The big players are not here and I’m not too happy that they are not here. Let’s not worry about who arrives or not but focus on who is here now.

“We should take care off today and not worry too much about tomorrow or next week.”

Tuchel added: “We don’t want to put pressure on the players arriving to perform. As a fan I’d love to see Di Maria play but I have to take care of his health and cannot do things which are not reasonable.”