Agriculture and Domestic Trade ministries to tackle issue on beef price

Datuk Salahuddin Ayub said a committee involving both the ministries had been set up to look into the price of beef. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SINTOK, July 29 —The Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Ministry (MOA) and the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (MDTC) will find a suitable mechanism to ensure the price of beef remains at reasonable rate, especially with the Aidilada approaching.

Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Salahuddin Ayub said a committee involving both the ministries had been set up to look into the matter.

“The role of the (Agriculture and Agro-based Industry) ministry is to ensure there is sufficient supply ((because), where there is enough supply, there’lll be no issue of manipulation.

“When Australia stopped its export of beef, we have made early preparations of three months ahead, to ensure supply is enough,” he said after launching the Centre of Excellence for Research and Innovation and new rambutan clone at Mardi here today.

The minister recently said that he expected the price of beef to increase with the approaching Aidilada due to the increase in demand and advised consumers to exercise their purchasing power wisely as the food item was not a price control item. — Bernama