Buffon: ‘I’ve never been told I was number one’

Buffon is looking forward to a new challenge at PSG. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, July 29 — Legendary Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon said he had never been guaranteed a spot as a first-choice goalkeeper throughout his playing career.

Paris Saint-Germain’s new shot-stopper was responding to a question on whether he was guaranteed a starting spot at the Parisian club, with three other keepers vying for the starting spot between the posts – Germany’s Kevin Trapp and the French duo of Alphonse Areola and Sebastien Cibois.

“I’ve never spoken to anyone on this matter but throughout my career I have never been told I was guaranteed to be a number one (a starting spot).

“I trained hard and worked endlessly to get the spot,” the 40-year-old said.

The former Italy captain praised his fellow goalkeepers and said he cannot wait to challenge them for the starting spot.

“I have a great relationship with Kevin Trapp and he has qualities to be a top goalkeeper.

“With regards to the other two, they have potential to be great players but it also depends on how they channel their mental strength and aura to be the best,” he told members of the media during a press conference at Singapore’s National Stadium.

Buffon conceded three goals in yesterday’s 5-1 defeat to Arsenal in the 2018 International Champions Cup but went home with more positives than negatives.

He impressed the crowd with four one-on-one saves before being replaced in the 73rd minute by Cibois.

“The result yesterday is not the most important.

“The important thing right now is that I’m happy to be here with the coach (Thomas Tuchel) and the team, and I’m ready to take on my new role at my new club.”

Buffon spent 17 successful seasons at Turin, amassing a total of 656 appearances along with 11 Serie A titles.

On July 6 he signed a one-year deal with an option for a second year at PSG.

“It feels great to be part of this new club, a new team. I’m hungry for this challenge, and I relish this challenge.

“At this point of my career I felt it was a good timing to make a switch to a new club and I’m still hungry as ever to win trophies,” he said.