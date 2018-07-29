PM receives courtesy call from top Communist Party of China official

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today received a courtesy call from Vice Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Guo Yezhou today. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, July 29 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today received a courtesy call from Vice Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Guo Yezhou at his office the Perdana Leadership Foundation here today.

Accompanied by the Communist Party of China’s delegation, Guo was greeted by Dr Mahathir at his office at 2.30 pm. The meeting lasted for almost an hour.

Also present were Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah and China’s Ambassador to Malaysia Bai Tian.

Among issues discussed during the meeting were the strengthening of bilateral relation between Malaysia and China as well as Dr Mahathir’s visit to China next month.

Guo is on a working visit to Malaysia starting today until August 1. He is expected to pay a courtesy call to Deputy Prime Minister and PKR president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail. — Bernama