Sarawak PH to announce ‘new deal agreement’ tomorrow, says Chong

Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen said Sarawak PH will announce the proposed ‘New Deal Agreement’ that will be brought to the special Cabinet committee to oversee the enforcement of Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63). ― Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, July 29 — Sarawak Pakatan Harapan (PH) will announce the proposed ‘New Deal Agreement’ that will be brought to the special Cabinet committee to oversee the enforcement of Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), said its chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

He said all Sarawak PH Members of Parliament, including PKR chairman Baru Bian (MP for Selangau) will be present during the announcement set to be made on the sidelines of the Parliament sitting tomorrow.

“The special Cabinet committee that will be formed in due course, will look into other means of fair and equitable sharing of oil wealth by the state.

“It is surprise to me to say that the deal that will be offered by the PH federal government in respect to this oil wealth sharing arrangement will be anyway better than what the Barisan Nasional (BN) has offered to Sarawak for the past 45 years,” he said at a press conference here today.

For the record, PH Sarawak has made ‘New Deal Agreement’ offers to be inked between them and Sarawak BN during 14th general election to oversee the enforcement of MA63. However Chong claimed the offers had been rejected by the state government. — Bernama