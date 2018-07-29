PJ residents launch emergency bracelets for elderly, disabled

Recipients getting the In Case of Emergency (ICE) Safety Bracelet launch at the MBPJ multipurpose hall in Petaling Jaya July 29, 2018. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PETALING JAYA, July 29 — Taman Gasing Indah Resident Association (RA) launched today its in-case-of-emergency (ICE) bracelet programme meant for the elderly and the disabled.

The bracelet, which can contain next-of-kin contact information or critical medical information such as allergies and blood types, can help first responders or even good samaritans in dealing with injuries or even a missing person situation.

Petaling Jaya City councillor Derek Fernandez, who have been outspoken over the caring of and assisted living for the elderly, said the bracelet will be able to help the authorities in aiding those who might not be able to communicate properly.

“In such instances of a missing person, the bracelet can help police officers identity the person or able to contact their next-of-kin immediately.

“In instances of an injury, the bracelet, engraved with critical information such as allergies and blood types could help first responders in administering the right help to the wearer,” he said at the ICE bracelet launch at the Taman Gasing Multipurpose Hall here.

“More importantly the bracelets could help individuals who might be confused or simply do not or cannot remember critical information such as their address, emergency contacts or even their personal identity,” added Fernandez.

Fernandez also said that Petaling Jaya is quickly becoming an aging city and such initiatives are a welcome addition to help those in need.

Chairman of Taman Gasing Indah RA Albert Koo Tee Yih said the bracelet is an initiative that is meant to ensure the safety of the community,

“We want to do our part to ensure that our community is safe,” he said.

Some 55 bracelets were given out today to seven organisations that care for the elderly and the disabled.

Also present at the event was Secretary for the Malaysia Crime Prevention Foundation’s Selangor chapter Datuk Mohd Fuad Talib, and Bukit Gasing assemblyman Rajiv Rishyakaran.