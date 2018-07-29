Three die in NSE accident near Kampar

Three people were killed in an accident at Km307 of the North South Expressway (NSE) northbound near Kampar.

IPOH, July 29 — Three people, including two women, were killed in an accident at Km307 of the North South Expressway (NSE) northbound near Kampar earlier today involving a car and an express bus.

District police chief Superintendent Ng Kong Soon said the dead had been identified as Cheah Yook Ching, 57 and his wife Yew Kim Nyuk, 53. Also killed in the 9.30am incident was another family member, Cheah Chui Yoong, 61.

There were five passengers including the driver of the ill-fated car.

Ng said initial investigations showed one the tyre of the Toyota Vios driven by a 24-year-old man had burst causing the driver failing to control his car.

“This caused the car to ram the left side of the highway before it spun and landed on the right side of the expressway,” he said.

“An oncoming express bus, with 16 passengers, could not stop on time and crashed onto the victims car,” he added, noting that none of the passengers and bus driver and co-driver was injured.

Ng said the impact of the crash caused the three deceased to flung from their car.

“They were pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel from Kampar Hospital,” he said.

Their remains were later sent to Hospital Kampar for post-mortem while the surviving victims had been sent to the same hospital for treatment.

It is understood the bus was heading to Alor Setar, Kedah while the victims were heading to Ipoh.