Health minister vows to uncover sexual predator hospital department head

Dzulkefly Ahmad says the Health Ministry will probe a hospital head of department accused of being a sexual predator. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 ― Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad promised today that his ministry will investigate a hospital head of department accused of being a sexual predator in a news report today.

“To those who asked about the case the ministry will get to the bottom of this,” he said on his Twitter account.

“I want to assure you all especially the aggrieved victims,” he added, referring to the house officers.

The Star reported today several victims’ complaint of an Orthopaedics head of department in a Klang Valley public hospital, who allegedly sexually harrassed and made sexual advances against house officers.

The report said the doctor would target young female house officers, who were vulnerable since he has the authority to fail their housemanship.

A medical graduate has to complete their housemanship before they are able to serve as a medical officer.

A housemanship usually runs for two years. If a house officer is failed by their superiors, they would have to extend their term. A maximum term for a housemanship is three and a half years.

One of the victims interviewed even said that she had lodged a police report last year, but no action was taken.