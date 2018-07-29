Sword among weapons seized in Op Mega 3.0

A total of 4,476 illegal immigrants were detained in 1,568 enforcement operations under Op Mega since it was launched on July 1 until Friday. ― Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, July 29 ― A sword was among weapons seized in an operation dubbed ‘Op Mega 3.0’ in Taman Subang Mas, Subang Jaya here.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman together with the Immigration Department and National Registration Department personnel were involved in the operation, which began at midnight.

“A total of 157 illegal immigrants were detained for various offences from 380 who were screened,” he told reporters after the operation.

He said 4,476 illegal immigrants were detained in 1,568 enforcement operations under Op Mega since it was launched on July 1 until Friday.

A total of 91 employers were also arrested during the same period while 745 employers had been prosecuted, he added.

Mohd Azis said those detained comprised 1,255 Indonesians, 1,246 Bangladeshis, 455 Myanmar, 294 Filipinos and other countries. ― Bernama