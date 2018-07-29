2,605 HFMD cases reported in Sabah as of July 27

Kota Kinabalu district had the highest cumulative number of 476 HFMD cases among four districts, followed by Beaufort district (342 cases), Penampang (207 cases) and Sandakan (181 cases). ― Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, July 29 ― A total of 2,605 cases of Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease (HFMD) have been reported in Sabah as of July 27.

Sabah Health director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi said Kota Kinabalu district had the highest cumulative number of 476 cases among four districts, followed by Beaufort district (342 cases), Penampang (207 cases) and Sandakan (181 cases).

“As such, the state department wants parents or guardians to practise preventive measures to curb the disease from spreading, including not bringing the infected child to public places, schools and nurseries,” she told Bernama here today.

Dr Christina said a total of 17 early education centres and schools were still closed to enable these premises to be disinfected and cleaned up.

“The department will continue to monitor the development of HFMD throughout the state,” she added. ― Bernama