Chong Wei seeking treatment in Taiwan, may be forced to retire?

According to a report, Datuk Lee Chong Wei will be in Taiwan for two months to undergo treatment, in order to get back in court. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 ― National shuttler Datuk Lee Chong Wei is reportedly in Taiwan undergoing treatment, as he battles a respiratory-related disorder that may threaten to end his career.

The Star reported today that the badminton champion will be in the Republic of China for two months, in order to get back in court.

This comes as New Straits Times reported an anonymous source saying there is a possibility that Lee will have to retire earlier from the hospitalisation.

Last week, Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) announced that the player would not participate in the BWF World Championships scheduled for July 30 to August 5 in Nanjing, China, and the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games set to be held from August 19 to September 2 in Indonesia.

Its secretary-general Datuk Ng Chin Chai said BAM was not informed about the cause of the health problem.

He said BAM also took seriously Chong Wei’s current health condition and would ensure that all players under the national badminton parent body would undergo regular medical check ups.