Stop ‘corporate figure cleansing’, Umno veep tells Putrajaya

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 ― Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin today urged Putrajaya to stop "corporate figure cleansing" by removing corporate figures from government-linked companies (GLC).

Many corporate figures helming GLCs had resigned or had their contracts terminated since the polls, with the latest being the entire board of sovereign fund Khazanah Nasional, which had offered an undated resignation from their posts.

Khaled warned that the approach of the government led by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was a “loss to all parties” as it does not build on existing strengths.

“I am of the opinion that removing or forcing the resignation of GLC leaders is against the spirit of new politics, which should nurture all the best potentials to develop a New Malaysia,” he added.

He said that the top posts in GLCs are filled by qualified experts who have a proven track record.

Khaled also said that the removal of talented Malay corporate figures from such position was a “betrayal” that must be stopped.

“I really hope the PH government will stop corporate figure cleansing,” he said, referring to Pakatan Harapan.