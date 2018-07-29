Johor police rescue Indian man from abductors

Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd says police rescued a kidnapped Indian national in Tampoi yesterday. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, July 29 ― The police rescued a kidnapped male Indian national from a lodging house in Tampoi here today after his family in India made a report following a ransom demand from his abductors.

Johor Police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said last night the police also arrested three male Pakistan nationals in their 20s in connection with the abduction.

He said in a statement that the police raided the lodging house at 4.30pm and found the 28-year-old kidnap victim tied up and guarded by the three Pakistan nationals in a room.

The police had been notified of the abduction by the Indian High Commission which had contacted the head of the International Liaison Unit of the Kuala Lumpur Police, he said.

The family of the victim had lodged a report in India that the abductors had demanded a ransom of RM200,000 for his release and threatened to kill him otherwise, he added.

Mohd Khalil said the victim’s friend, also an Indian national, had lodged a police report in Shah Alam, Selangor, at 12.49am today on the abduction.

He said the victim did not suffer any serious injury but was sent to a hospital for a medical examination. ― Bernama