Penang Upcycle Park enters Malaysia Book of Records

Jagdeep says the Upcycle Park, developed with used and waste materials, was given the recognition for its uniqueness. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

BUKIT MERTAJAM, July 29 ― The first Upcycle Park of the Seberang Perai Municipal Council here has found its way into the Malaysia Book of Records.

The recreation park, developed with used and waste materials, was given the recognition for its uniqueness, said Penang Housing, Local Government and Town and Country Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo.

The cost of the project was RM2,000 compared to the usual RM300,000 normally allocated to set up a recreation park, he said when officiating at the 44th MPSP Day here yesterday.

“Just consider the huge savings made from the project. I hope more upcycle parks will be developed for the people,” he added.

The Upcycle Park is the first recreation park in the country developed with used and waste materials in keeping with a call by the state government to make Penang the first green state in Malaysia. It has an impact on raising the quality of life of the 20,500 residents in the vicinity.

On another matter, Jagdeep Singh said the state government was striving to convert the existing street lights to light-emitting diode (LED) lights with the participation of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB).

He said the initiative began in June with the target of converting 33,000 street lights on the island and 45,000 street lights in Seberang Perai, eventually making Penang the first state to have 100 per cent LED street lights.

Jagdeep Singh said the LED street lights would help save up to 60 per cent on the electricity bill.

“The state government spends RM13 million annually on the electricity bill to maintain street lights, with RM6 million for those on the island and RM7 million for those in Seberang Perai,” he said. ― Bernama