Malaysians risk fine over ‘Keke Challenge’, RTD warns

Datuk Seri Shaharuddin Khalid (centre) action might be taken if those who attempt the ‘Keke Challenge’ are endangering the lives of other road users. — Picture via Facebook/Jabatan Pengangkutan Jalan Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 ― Malaysians attempting the viral “Keke Challenge” on roads here could face a fine from authorities, the Road Transport Department (RTD) has warned.

In a report in The Star, RTD director-general Datuk Seri Shaharuddin Khalid said that action might be taken if those who attempt the challenge are endangering the lives of other road users.

“We have our legal framework to take action, but such actions which do not follow ordinary road courtesy are of course not allowed by the ethics of the community,” he said.

The challenge requires an individual to jump from a slow moving car to dance to the song In My Feelings by Canadian rap star Drake.

The police had also previously warned Malaysians against taking part in such challenges.