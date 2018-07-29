Umno should stand on own feet to regain confidence of voters, says Khairy

Khairy says although there is a possibility of cooperation between Umno and PAS in the Sungai Kandis by-election, it will not be for a long-term. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KLANG, July 29 ― Umno should stand on its own feet without having to rely on the help or support from PAS in a bid to regain the confidence of the people, said its former Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin.

He said although there was a possibility of cooperation between Umno and PAS in the Sungai Kandis by-election, it would not be for a long-term.

“It is okay to cooperate for this time around as PAS is not contesting (in the Sungai Kandis by-election) but in the future, we will have to look at it first,” he told reporters after helping the campaign of Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Datuk Lokman Noor Adam at Taman Setia, Johan Setia here yesterday.

He was commenting on the statement by Lokman on Tuesday who expressed his confidence on cooperation with PAS to help BN win in the Sungai Kandis by-election.

Meanwhile, Khairy who is also the Rembau MP said voters in the Sungai Kandis state constituency should ensure a stronger Opposition voice by giving their support to BN to provide check-and-balance in the state government administration.

The Sungai Kandis by-election is being held following the death of incumbent, Mat Shuhaimi Shafiei due lymphoma cancer on July 2.

It is a three-cornered fight between Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni of PKR, Lokman and Independent candidate K. Murthy. Polling is on Augsut 4. ― Bernama