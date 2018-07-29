JDT wins last Super League match in style beating Kuala Lumpur 2-0

JDT’s Fernando Andres Marquez celebrates after scoring a goal against Kuala Lumpur at the Tan Sri Hassan Yunos Stadium in Larkin July 28, 2018. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 ― The 2018 Super League champion, Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) closed the season's league match in style after beating Kuala Lumpur 2-0 in their 22nd game at the Tan Sri Hassan Yunos Stadium, in Larkin, last night.

The victory saw the Southern Tigers squad managed by Raul Longhi collecting 59 points, thus improving on the 58 points they collected when they emerged as the Super League champion for the third consecutive time in 2016.

In the match at Larkin, Argentinian import, Fernando Andres Marquez emerged as the Southern Tiger squad's hero after scoring two goals in the 14th and 48th minutes.

Meanwhile, PKNS FC climbed two rungs to the third spot in the Super League after recording a comfortable 4-1 win over Perak at the Shah Alam Stadium.

The four goals for the Red Ants were scored by Bruno Matos as early as the second minute and 76th minute, Rafael Ramazotti (38th) and Romel Morales during injury time in the second half.

Perak scored their consolation goal through Brazilian import, Gilmar Jose da Silva Filho in the 10th minute of the match.

Melaka also collected their three points after beating bottom placed Negeri Sembilan 3-1 at Stadium Tuanku Abdul Rahman, Paroi.

The three goals by the visitors came from Ifedayo Olusegun Patrick Omosuyi in the 48th and 65th minutes, besides an own goal by host player, Mohd Nasriq Baharom in the 63rd minute.

Negri Sembilan narrowed down the gap through an own goal from Brazilian import, Flavio Beck Junior in the 90th minute.

Three more final matches for the 2018 Super League will be played tomorrow involving Kelantan and Pahang at the Stadium Sultan Muhammad IV, Kota Baru; Kedah and PKNP FC at Stadium Darul Aman, Alor Setar and the match between Selangor and Terengganu FC at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium, Cheras. ― Bernama