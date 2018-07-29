750+ supercars in one location this August

An Aston Martin One-77 will form part of the Supercar Evolution display at the Beaulieu Supercar Weekend. — AFP Relaxnews pic

LONDON, July 29 — More than 750 supercars are set to appear in one place at the Beaulieu Supercar Weekend to be held at the UK’s National Motor Museum in Hampshire on August 4 and 5. Among this incredible gathering of cars will be a very special Aston Martin One-77 hypercar, which is one of the most expensive Astons ever built. Beaulieu Supercar Weekend club displays. — AFP Relaxnews pic

This landmark car for Aston Martin will form part of the Supercar Evolution display, which will be a brand new show feature for the 2018 running of the event and is sure to attract big crowds. The One-77 boasts an impressive exterior and is powered by a 7.3-liter V-12 engine developing an astonishing 750 bhp — and is one of just 77 examples of this finely-honed flagship model produced by the legendary British manufacturer. Of course, at an event such as this it won’t be the only Aston on display by any means. There will be a number of Aston Martins at the show representing the proud history of the marque, including the race-inspired Vantage GT12.

The majority of the world’s supercar manufacturers will be represented at Supercar Evolution, including the likes of Ferrari, Lamborghini, Mercedes, Ariel, Ford, BMW and Toyota. As well as the very latest high-performance models from these and other brands, they will also be bringing along their historic counterparts to help create an overview of supercar history.

Honda fans will be particularly happy to see a display where the Japanese brand will be celebrating the history of its Type R high-performance models. This display will include a whole host of these impressive machines dating from the 1990s right up to the present day.

There will also be a number of club stands at the show, packed with supercars from Lamborghini, Marcos, Porsche, Lotus, Ferrari, McLaren and TVR. A particular highlight to look out for will be a McLaren P1 MSO, which is a specially modified version of the legendary hybrid hypercar created by the McLaren Special Operations division.

Throughout the weekend, attendees will be treated to action-packed demonstration runs that are going to be happening twice daily and where high performance machines of the road and track are put through their impressive acceleration and braking paces on Beaulieu’s Chestnut Avenue. And so nobody will miss any of the main action, a giant screen that’s new this year will provide a grandstand view of the action as it’s broadcast live. — AFP Relaxnews