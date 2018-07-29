PAS: Vote BN to teach Pakatan a lesson

PAS information chief Nasrudin Hassan speaks during the ‘Program Bangkit PAS Selangor’ rally at Bukit Naga in Shah Alam July 28, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KLANG, July 29 — PAS information chief Nasrudin Hassan urged his party’s supporters to “teach Pakatan Harapan a lesson” in the Sungai Kandis by-election even if it meant voting for rivals Umno.

Speaking at a rally here last night, Nasrudin said PAS disagrees with how PH governed the country and claimed the ruling coalition was allegedly failing to uphold Islam's sanctity.

“We don’t want to swap out one jahiliyyah (ignorant group) for another. They have failed to follow the principles of Islam so we must teach them a lesson.

“We must make sure they lose this by-election. How? By voting this guy right here,” he said, while pointing at the Barisan Nasional candidate, Umno’s Datuk Lokman Noor Adam, who was sitting among some 200 attendees.

Citing examples of PH’s alleged “crimes” against Muslims, PAS central committee member Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali said these include the appointments of non-Malays to top federal positions such as the attorney-general and the chief justice.

Selangor PAS commissioner Sallehen Mukhyi reiterated the sentiment and stressed that the call to support Umno/BN was merely aimed at strengthening the presence of Opposition in the state.

He said it is vital to have a strong Opposition voice to act as the check-and-balance to the government.

“Let’s get one thing straight. It is not about supporting Umno but it is about strengthening the voice of the Opposition in Selangor.

“If Pakatan’s candidate lost this by-election, he would still be attached to the government because he is on their side.

“But if the Opposition lost, there goes our chance at being stronger,” he said at rally held at Kota Raja PAS base.

Lokman is taking on PKR’s Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni and independent candidate K. Murthy in a three-cornered fight for Sungai Kandis following the death of its representative Mat Shuhaimi Shafiei from cancer on July 2.

Polling for the by-election in on August 4.