How to get an AA+ for empowering youth in Malaysian hospitality

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — The KL culinary scene had its first taste of what the local F&B (food and beverage) industry can do to empower youths when Agak Agak, a social enterprise-driven restaurant manned by apprentice service staff, first launched at APW Bangsar in 2016.

Now known as AA+, the revamped team consists of original co-founders Ili Sulaiman (Programme Director) and Basira Yeusuff (Operations Director), as well as new faces Nizam Rosli (Finance and Strategy Director) and Shazana Shukor (Program Manager).

Their mission remains much the same: to empower youths to champion “Malaysian Hospitality” values through their skills developmental training programmes within the F&B and wider hospitality industries.

Ili Sulaiman (left) and Basira Yeusuff (right), co-founders of AA+ (formerly Agak Agak)

The main change is the relinquishing of the Agak Agak restaurant, which shuttered last December; this was motivated by the reality of running a restaurant staffed with apprentices who were being trained on the job.

Ili explains, “When we started the Agak Agak Initiative, on paper it seemed viable to run the restaurant and the training programme at the same time. When we finally opened our doors to the public we found ourselves overwhelmed by the demands of the restaurant.”

The minute-to-minute challenges of making the restaurant work meant less time on the actual apprenticeship programme. Eventually, they had to take a hard look at their core values and their ethos of uplifting the industry.

This shift in game plan is evidenced in new programmes such as the Serves Up! Workshop and On The Job Training. The former aims at providing participants with practical service skills training in hospitality while the latter allowed them to attend a one-day trial in some of the top restaurants in KL. AA+ utilises a mix of internal and external trainers who are industry professionals and subject matter experts.

Ili shares, “The four internal trainers are Basira for kitchen operations, R&D, culinary, kitchen S.O.P. (Standard Operating Procedure); Nizam on finance which includes food costings and inventory management; Shazana on administration, language and basic leadership building; and myself on service training a.k.a. “Serves Up”, marketing and branding. We engage the rest of the external trainers for specific bespoke classes like cheese making, coffee, team culture, leadership, etc.”

Beautiful cakes baked by AA+ apprentices

Pivoting a business means the core founders also have to adjust to new roles and doing things differently from before. Ili and Basira used to do everything from running the day-to-day activities in the restaurant to carrying out classes for their apprentices.

Now, as AA+, the duo spend more time selecting suitable candidates to join their workshops, designing their classes and engaging with more businesses and groups to adopt their training modules.

“We go out to speak with more people now than before. We are no longer in the kitchen working on our next concept, menu or event. We are now helping others achieve their goals in running successful F&B businesses.

The AA+ team and apprentices celebrating graduation day

“We work more closely with Nizam, Shazana and other industry experts. In a way we have grown leaps and bounds and are thinking more ‘big picture’,” says Ili.

Aside from the main quartet on the management team, AA+ also has one apprentice who is helping out with running the workshops and events. In terms of manpower, Ili has found the biggest challenge is not hiring people but getting people to see the value in instilling training in their teams when it comes to F&B.

“However, once they see the change after joining some of our workshops, it is as if they become more open to the concept of training and investing in their team.

A cute gift box filled with delicious goodies

“We really want to champion this industry and think there is so much potential for Malaysians to enhance their skills so they can flourish.”

For the first batch of AA+ graduates, the future is just a little brighter thanks to the efforts of their trainers. While AA+ doesn’t guarantee placement, the apprentices are more prepared when they start, both in terms of professional skills and attitude.

Ili says, “We are thankful that all of our apprentices are looking forward to building a career in the service industry. We keep in touch with our apprentices for a year after they leave so we can keep tabs on how they are doing. We are extremely proud of how much they have grown as individuals and as a cohort.”

These graduation day treats include classic Hong Kong style egg tarts with coffee tuiles and coconut macaroons with white chocolate and lime zest dip

In life, there are no guarantees. Just as the AA+ graduates have to use what they’ve learned as they embark on their new careers, the Agak Agak founders also had to take another leap of faith as they pivoted their business model.

A renewed focus on their talent development programmes, rather than trying to juggle running an apprentice-staffed restaurant as well, appears to be a better path to expand their reach and create real impact.

As the AA+ graduates now fly off on their own, it’s clear that their leap has paid off handsomely.

Learn more about the AA+ programmes by visiting http://agakagakinitiative.com