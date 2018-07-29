Pisang goreng and other deep-fried treats at this roadside stall

The stall started out as a push cart but has since been upgraded to a van. – Pictures by K.E. Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, July 29 — The aroma of deep-fried fritters — banana, sweet potato, yam, etc — is the first thing you’ll notice as you approach the junction of Jalan Tanjung Bungah and Jalan Chan Siew Teong.

A white van parked at the road shoulder with a large oil-filled wok behind it where fritters are constantly being fried up in batches is a familiar sight in the area.

Simply named “Tanjung Bungah Pisang Goreng”, the pisang goreng stall has been around for close to five decades and today it is run by the founder’s son, Lim Thuan Hin.

Lim Thuan Hin now mans the pisang goreng stall

Thuan Hin’s father, Lim Khim Chang, started out selling fruits back in the 1960s when the area was a new housing estate; most of the Royal Australian Air Force airmen lived here

“There were a lot of foreigners living here then so my father started out selling fruits but soon, he decided to make fritters to be different from other fruit stalls,” Thuan Hin said.

Khim Chang experimented and perfected his skill in deep frying bananas, sweet potato slices, yam slices, tapioca and cempedak in batter.

His deep-fried fritters, particularly the pisang goreng, were a hit and his stall has remained there since.

Slices of yam are dipped in batter before it is fried (left). Deep fried cempedak in the large wok (right)

Khim Chang started out by using a three-wheeled push cart which he pushed from his home nearby for many years before Thuan Hin took over and upgraded to a van.

Thuan Hin, 50, started helping his father at the stall more than 40 years ago when he was a student and carried on when his father decided to retire.

“My father is 80 years old now but he comes to the stall sometimes,” he said, adding that most of their customer base are regulars who have been buying fritters from them for many years.

Deep fried sweet potato and yam slices at the stall

Even after Thuan Hin took over the stall, he did not change the recipe for the fritters handed down to him but continued on as usual.

“We have always been known for our crispy fritters so we have to maintain that quality,” he said.

The stall sells eight different types of fritters: the popular pisang goreng, kuih bakul, cekodok, yam, sweet potato, tapioca, green bean and cempedak.

Their signature is their crispy cempedak fritters that are extra crunchy on the outside and when you bite into it, the soft juicy cempedak flesh oozes out for a decadent treat.

Crispy on the outside, soft, sweet gooey cempedak on the inside

They deep fry it so well that even the cempedak seed within is fully cooked so you can even eat the firm, bland seed that contrasts nicely with the sweet juicy flesh.

The cempedak is a seasonal item so its availability depends on the supply of the fruit.

Each item is coated with a thick batter before it is fried in a large wok.

“We fry everything fresh so everything is hot and crunchy when our customers start coming,” he said.

Deep fried fritters at the Tanjung Bungah pisang goreng stall

The stall starts setting up around 1pm and most items are sold out by 4pm so do go early.

HinPin

Penang Tanjung Bungah Pisang Goreng

Junction of Jalan Tanjung Bungah and Jalan Chan Siew Teong

Time: 2pm-5pm

Opens daily.