MIC: Three-term division chiefs cannot contest for same post

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 ― Incumbent MIC division chiefs who have held the position for three terms will not be allowed to contest the post again at the party’s divisional elections to be held from August 10-12.

MIC president Tan Sri S. Vigneswaran said the decision was made unanimously at the MIC Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting as it wanted to pave the way for younger people to lead the party

“Anyone who holds the seat (division chief) for three consecutive terms will have to resign.

“It does not mean that they (the chief of the division) cannot contest at all after giving up one term, they can seek to contest again,” he said after chairing the CWC meeting at the MIC headquarters today.

However, Vigneswaran said a former division chief, who was the party's veteran leader, would be given the opportunity to serve at the central level.

Meanwhile, the MIC leader said that a Tamil library would be set up in the party's headquarters to ensure that Indian languages including Tamil were not forgotten

“The library will also become a reference centre for Indian history and we will not charge the public. It will be opened before the end of the year. ― Bernama