Penang CM: Issue on Ramasamy need not be prolonged, let police investigate

Members of Tamilar Kular Malaysia hold a banner in support of Deputy Chief Minister II P. Ramasamy during a protest at Komtar in George Town July 27, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, July 28 ― Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow today stressed that there was no necessity for intervention in the issue on Deputy Chief Minister II Prof P. Ramasamy who had been allegedly linked to the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

Chow said that the matter should not be extended further and he left it to the police to conduct investigation.

“No need to intervene. The police have already intervened. Let the police do their work. We cannot interfere,”he told reporters after attending the graduation ceremony of the Penang Skills Development Centre (PSDC), here today.

Chow was asked to comment on the existence of two groups which held demonstrations in front of the Kompleks Tun Abdul Razak (Komtar) building yesterday.

One group held their demonstration on Friday attended by about 50 people who expressed their support for Ramasamy and also held their solidarity for the deputy chief minister who was considered as a “terrorist” by an irresponsible group.

Meanwhile, a second group of 300 people from the Muslim Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) protested and handed their memorandum demanding that Ramasamy resigned if he could not give an explanation on the claim that he had links with the LTTE (Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam).

When asked whether he (Chow) had seen the memorandum handed by the NGO group, Chow said “(he) had not seen it yet”.

Ramasamy was earlier reported to have shared a photograph with a member of the LTTE identified as Vaiko or V. Gopalasamy. According to the information from the photograph which was uploaded into Ramasamy's Facebook website, Vaiko's presence in Penang was to fulfil a wedding invitation.

The spread of the photograph in the social media had raised the allegation that the DAP politician had links with the Sri Lankan group which is considered as terrorists by several countries.

In addition, various groups had lodged more than 50 reports against Ramasamy as he was said to be supporting the LTTE terrorist group. ― Bernama