Increase in HFMD cases in N. Sembilan since January

SEREMBAN, July 28 — Negeri Sembilan recorded a total of 1,506 cases of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) from January until July 26 this year, said state Health, Environment, Cooperatives and Consumerism Committee chairman S. Veerapan.

In a statement here today, he said the number of cases was an increase of 935 cases compared to the 571 cases during the corresponding period last year.

Seremban recorded the highest number of cases with 1,051, followed by Jempol (121); Port Dickson (84); Rembau (82); Kuala Pilh (77); Jelebu (48) and Tampin (43), he said.

Veerapan said so far five premises in Seremban and Port Dickson had been ordered to close due to HFMD.

He also reminded those operating and managing early childhood learning centres, nurseries and kindergartens take precautionary measures to prevent further outbreak of the disease. — Bernama