Arsenal’s substitute trio the difference as Gunners thrash PSG 5-1.

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette celebrates scoring their second goal — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, July 28 — Arsenal’s substitutes Alexandre Lacazette, Rob Holding and Eddie Nketiah’s four goals were enough to give Unai Emery a 5-1 victory over his former club, Paris Saint-Germain at Singapore’s National Stadium.

Emery’s side was lacking creativity in the attacking department and the Spain manager brought on 27-year-old Lacazette at halftime in place of Alex Iwobi, with the score at 1-0 courtesy of a 13th minute Mesut Ozil goal.

Arsenal were starting to be more dominant in attack, but PSG caught them off guard and managed to get a penalty after Sead Kolasinac tripped Timothy Weah in the left side of the box.

Christopher Nkunku converted the penalty but man-of-the-match Lacazette created more damaging runs to disrupt PSG’s defence and midfield.

His clever runs and hard work were paid off 22 minutes later when he scored two goals in the space of four minutes.

First, the Frenchman’s left footed strike in the 67th minute finding the top left corner of Gianluigi Buffon’s goal before he doubled the lead through a close-range header.

PSG’s young stars failed to mount a decent challenge after going two goals down and another substitute, defender Rob Holding scored a header courtesy of a corner from Reiss Nelson.

64th minute substitute Eddie Nketiah confirmed the drubbing with a 94th minute right-footed shot which went to the bottom left corner of a helpless Sebastien Cibois.