Johor MB slams Opposition for labelling state govt as lacking of new ideas

JOHOR BARU, July 28 ― Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian today slammed the Opposition for labelling the Johor state government as lacking of new ideas to develop the state and simply “copy and paste” from the previous government.

He said such statement was mere political gimmick, and the state government had, from the beginning, informed the people that all projects initiated by the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) government would continue if they were seen to bring benefits.

“We (the state government) have said earlier, if the project are good then we will continue and what is harmful to the state and the people, we will then review it and probably stop (the project).

“We do not deny that the previous government (BN) has brought good projects in the state and it is impossible in its 60 years’ rule that its projects are all bad, so for the good projects, we will continue,” he told reporters after attending the state level Mega “Gotong-Royong” Fighting Aedes 2018 programme here today.

Osman said this in response to the statement by Johor Umno Youth chief Mohd Hairi Mad Shah who described the current state government was just copying the idea of the previous government by implementing the Johor Muafakat Bus, originally mooted by the BN-led government.

In another development, Osman said the state government would launch the Johor Blueprint 2018-2030 on August 18 in conjunction with 100 days of Pakatan Harapan administered the government. ― Bernama