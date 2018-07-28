LRT3 contractor says MACC probe ‘timely’, vows full cooperation

Allegations of abuse in the LRT3 project emerged after Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng disclosed that the final bill would rise to over RM31 billion from the initial RM9 billion. — Picture courtesy of Prasarana Malaysia Bhd

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — MRCB George Kent Sdn Bhd welcomed news that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will investigate the Light Rail Transit (LRT3) extension for possible abuse, saying this clear the project of suspicion.

The joint venture between Malaysian Resources Corporation Bhd (MRCB) and George Kent Bhd that is the project delivery partner added that it was also working closely with the government, especially the Finance Ministry, to reduce the final cost of the project.

“We believe the current investigations will help shed more light on the cost escalation and the project’s scope expansion and will [cooperate] fully with the authorities such as the MACC when requested.

“We are confident that the outcome of these investigations will help allay public concerns and restore confidence that the LRT3 is a viable infrastructure that will be beneficial to the people,” it said in a statement today.

It added that since the project started in 2015, it has made room for a seconded MACC officer within its operations to serve as an integrity advisor, adding that the person was made a director in the organisation.

The firm said it then increased the level of scrutiny by requesting another member of the MACC to serve as its chief integrity officer.

“These appointments and secondments are unprecedented and underscores MRCBGK’s commitment towards the principles of integrity, transparency and good governance in undertaking large scale public project,” it said.

Earlier, the Finance Ministry’s wholly-owned unit, Prasarana Malaysia Bhd, also expressed its intention to fully cooperate in the same probe.

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who was finance minister at the time the project was initiated, denied this by insisting that he did not approve Prasarana’s request for an additional RM22 billion in funding support.

Lim and his special officer, Tony Pua, both rejected Najib’s denial by pointing out that over RM15 billion in works packages have already been awarded for the project, clearly above the initial budget.

The 37km-line is now expected to cost RM16.63 billion, after the ministry altered the existing parameters.