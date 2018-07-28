Guan Eng: Any statement on alleged shutdown of agencies will come from PM

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng (right) receiving the book entitled ‘Healing Penang Hill’ from Penang Hill Corporation’s Cheok Lay Leng at Penang Hill today, July 28, 2018. ― Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, July 28 ― Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said the official statement on the alleged shutdown of seven agencies under the ministry would only be issued by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“If there is any official statement let it be issued by the government and prime minister, I do not want to comment because this also involves many ministries,” he said after launching a book entitled Healing Penang Hill here today.

Meanwhile, asked on his visit to China, the Bagan MP said the itinerary had yet to be set.

Last month, Lim was reported to be making his first visit to China, among others, to discuss on the gas pipeline and East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) projects. ― Bernama