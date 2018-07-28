FAM receives RM6m sponsorship from engineering company

The logo of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) is pictured at their headquarters in Kuala Lumpur. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 ― The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) today receives a sponsorship of RM6 million for a period of three years to 2021 from the engineering company, CustomCraft (M) Sdn Bhd.

According to a statement issued by the country's main football body today, the signing of the sponsorship agreement took place shortly after the fifth FAM Executive Committee Meeting for the 2017-2021 term in Melaka.

CustomCraft Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Yeong King Hui said he had high confidence in the authority of the new FAM president, Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin in continuing the legacy of the Tunku Mahkota of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim

“We at CustomCraft believe that Datuk Hamidin will be able to continue Tunku Ismail's legacy in moulding and rebuilding Malaysian football to be on the right track and to bring back the glory of Harimau Malaya on the international stage.

“CustomCraft does not want to miss out on the opportunity to get involved in sponsoring FAM, whereby CustomCraft is truly excited to help FAM achieve its vision and mission with this small contribution,” he said as quoted in the statement.

Meanwhile, Hamidin welcomed the sponsorship with a view that the amount of RM2 million a year in sponsorship would have a positive impact on the implementation of some of the FAM's planned programmes.

“The sponsorship contribution of RM6 million from CustomCraft is highly appreciated as it is able to ensure that some programmes that we have planned can be implemented.

“Representing FAM, I am very thankful at the high confidence that CustomCraft has put on my shoulders to uplift Malaysian soccer despite having occupied the FAM presidential seat for only the past two weeks,” he said. ― Bernama