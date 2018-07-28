Health Ministry: Screen children for HFMD at kindergartens, preschools and nurseries

Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye said instructions had been issued since Monday to stop HFMD-infected children from coming to the early childhood care and education centre premises. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

BUKIT MERTAJAM, July 28 ― The Health Ministry has directed teachers and operators of kindergartens, nurseries and pre-schools to screen children in its efforts to contain the spread of the hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD).

Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye said instructions had been issued since Monday to stop HFMD-infected children from coming to the early childhood care and education centre premises, so as to prevent other students from contracting the disease.

He said that state health departments throughout the country will also guide operators, caregivers and teachers of such premises on how to observe hygiene and the proper method of cleaning hands. They can then impart such habits to the children to make it a part of their daily routine to prevent them contracting the disease.

“HFMD is attributed to personal hygiene problems and because of this, we want children to know about the importance of being clean and healthy in order to curb the spread of the disease,” he told reporters after launching Mega Gotong Royong 1.0 Fighting Aedes in Penang at Taman Pauh Indah, here today.

