Reports: KL judges forced to clean loos as janitors on long strike

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — Cleaning staff at the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex have stopped work since May, forcing court staff including members of the judiciary to clean their own facilities such as restrooms, according to a news report.

Quoting an unnamed source, the New Straits Times reported yesterday that around 20 cleaners have refused to continue their services after alleging they have not been paid their regular wages.

“This is confusing all parties because cleaning works must be carried out frequently and judges, magistrates and officers have to go down to the ground, in their formal attires to clean toilets or sweep the floors at their offices or the lobby and sidewalks.

“To overcome this problem, a schedule had to be made, rotating the duties of cleaning toilets and sweeping floors, and almost all staff members at the complex had to roll up their sleeves to do all these since May,” the person was quoted as saying.

Incoming Chief Justice Tan Sri Richard Malanjum, who will replace Tun Md Raus Sharif upon the latter’s retirement on July 31, is reportedly aware of the matter.

The Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex is home to the High Court, Sessions Court, and Magistrates’ Court.