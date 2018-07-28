DPM: Govt has identified 249 child protection assistants

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail says those are appointed as the Social Welfare Department’s protection assistants would handle cases of abuse, neglect and those relating to child care. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — The government has identified 249 people from among eligible community members to become protection assistants under the Child Act 2001 (Amendment) Act 2016 or known as Act 611.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said those who would be appointed as the Social Welfare Department (JKM)’s protection assistants would handle cases of abuse, neglect and those relating to child care.

“The main concept of a protection assistant is to expedite the rescue of children who are in danger and neglected in their respective local communities as well as for the public to use the 15999 Childline to report on such cases,” she said.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister, said this at the launch of the Child Safety Campaign (3K Programme) 2018 organised by the Yayasan Wanita Islam here today.

She said the group, who met the criteria as stipulated under Act 611, had also been screened at the state Social Welfare Department level.

Meanwhile she said the government was committed to further develop and implement various programmes and activities on children welfare under the National Child Action Plan, National Child Protection Action Plan as well as National Social and Reproductive Health Education Blueprint.

Dr Wan Azizah said the action plans were aimed at ensuring that every child received protection from neglect, abuse, violence and exploitation.

It also aimed to become a catalyst on the conscience and commitment of all parties, namely members of the community to protect children, she said.

On the 3K programme, Dr Wan Azizah said such initiatives being carried out by non governmental organisations could help complement the government’s efforts in protecting children.

Synergies of strategic collaborations needed to be enhanced because the collaboration of various parties could create effective momentum in addressing child safety issues, she added. ― Bernama