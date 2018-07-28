Oblak hints that Liverpool’s Klopp might have been put off by his €100m buyout clause

Goalkeeper Jan Oblak (left) says Atletico is the only club that matters to him. ― Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, July 28 — Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak hinted that Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp might have tried to prise him away from Atletico, but his €100 million (RM474 million) buyout clause changed the German manager’s mind.

The Slovenian was responding to the Liverpool manager’s statement yesterday which said that the £67 million purchase of Alisson from Roma was a decent price tag as compared to other goalkeepers in the transfer market before throwing Oblak's name in the mix.

“In every club there are contracts and my buyout clause is €100 million. I don’t like to speak about other clubs besides mine (Atletico Madrid) and that’s all I can say about his statement.

He also feels that goalkeepers are being appreciated more with the amount of money being spent on them over the past few seasons.

“I also don’t think Alisson’s price tag was cheap, but it feels great because I think back then no one recognised goalkeepers as they do now.

“Previously, everyone thought that we are just a guy with a pair of gloves,” the 25-year-old said when interviewed earlier today.

He assured the fans that he will be at the Metropolitano Stadium by saying Atletico is the only club that matters to him.

“I’m going to be here until my contract goes on and this is the only club on my mind.

“I’m excited for the new season and I hope the new signings who come can suit our group and style of football and to win games. A successful season is always about winning titles, and I hope it’s more than just one,” he told members of the media ahead of his 2018 International Champions Cup fixture against Paris Saint-Germain on Monday.

Klopp has been a long admirer of the Slovenia international and he made his interest public in May when the Atletico shot stopper was in talks over a new deal.

The Los Rojiblancos star however declared he never had any real interest to leave.

Liverpool’s capture of Alisson makes him the most expensive goalkeeper of all time beating Manchester City’s purchase of fellow Brazilian Ederson Moraes for £35 million.

PSG’s Gianluigi Buffon held the record as the most expensive goalkeeper for the longest time when Juventus paid Parma €52 million for his services in 2001.