PAS info chief Nasruddin to campaign against Pakatan in Sungai Kandis

PAS information chief Nasruddin Hassan (pic) says PH candidate Zawawi Mughni must not win the Sungai Kandis by-election. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — PAS information chief Nasruddin Hassan will campaign against Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the Sungai Kandis by-election but stopped short of directly asking his party’s supporters to vote for Barisan Nasional (BN).

Speaking at the Himpunan Kebangkitan Ummah rally at the Sultan Sulaiman Club field in Kampung Baru today, Nasruddin said that PH candidate Zawawi Mughni must not win.

“Our stand is we want Harapan to lose in Kandis. Does anyone disagree? If you agree that (Harapan) must lose, then what more do PAS voters in Sungai Kandis want?

“We shouldn't have to teach ABC. The rakyat in front of me are all very intelligent,” Nasruddin said.

Calls to vote Umno were heard in response from the thousands who attended the rally this morning.

The event saw PAS leaders such as central committee member Nik Mohamad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz, secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan as well as BN's Sungai Kandis candidate Datuk Lokman Adam, Umno youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki and PPBM member Tan Sri Rais Yatim among others.

The Sungai Kandis by-election will be held on August 4 with a three cornered fight beween Zawawi, Lokman and independent Murthi Krishnasamy.