Former Bar chief Ambiga appointed to International Commission of Jurists

Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan is one of five new members appointed to the International Commission of Jurists. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — Former Malaysian Bar president and activist Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan was appointed to the International Commission of Jurists as part of a leadership revamp this month.

The National Human Rights Society (Hakam) chief and former chair of Bersih 2.0 was one of five new members appointed to the council along with Kyrgyzstan’s Justice Chinara Aidarbekova, prominent Egyptian rights defender Gamal Eid, Commissioner of the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights Jamesina Essie L. King (Sierra Leone), and Israeli lawyer Michael Sfard who has represented many Israeli and Palestinian individuals and organizations.

Professor Robert K. Goldman from the US was elected as the president of the ICJ.

“Those that have taken on a new role in ICJ leadership will help guide the organization in augmenting efforts to defend the rule of law amidst the current political backdrop of increasing antipathy and hostility towards rights protections,” Goldman said in the announcement on the ICJ website.

Nine commissioners were also elected to serve additional terms on the ICJ.

Global Bersih, the international chapter of Bersih 2.0, was among the first to laud the movement’s former leader.

“Congratulations to Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan from Global Bersih!”

The ICJ is a global non-governmental organisation that aims to ensure nations codify human rights standards in their legislation.