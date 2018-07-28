Rais Yatim calls out education minister on UEC

Tan Sri Rais Yatim speaks during a rally at Padang Kelab Sultan Sulaiman in Kuala Lumpur July 28, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — Former minister and PPBM member Tan Sri Rais Yatim reiterated criticism against Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) proposal to recognise the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC), during a rally at Sultan Sulaiman Club in Kampung Baru today.

Speaking to a crowd of thousands, Rais gave a fiery speech calling out Education Minister Maszlee Malik over his ministry’s study on whether the government would recognise the Chinese vernacular education certificate.

“Dong Jiao Zong wants our government to recognise UEC, but has our minister considered looking into Sections 15, 16 and 13 of his (ministry’s) Act and whether or not UEC is aligned to it? He must answer this question!” said Rais to the roars of approval.

“It is not the government that must be with Dong Jiao Zong but it is Dong Jiao Zong that must be with the government and the ministry.

“Our wise minister who wants to implement black shoes. Please think back and don’t fear because at the Sultan Sulaiman Club this morning, our people are ready to state what must be done in our government’s administration!” Rais said.

Maszlee is also from PPBM.

He then reminded attendees that Bahasa Melayu is the national language and it was part of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s Vision 2020 to prioritise the language.

Rais then pointed to India, Indonesia, Singapore and the United Kingdom as nations that only have a single system of academic certification.

“We cannot have multiple examination systems, we cannot have more than one certification system. Look at Singapore, Indonesia, India and the United Kingdom and many other nations... they only have one certification system.

“Why must there be two systems with UEC?” he then questioned.

Finally, Rais pointed out that the UEC was only the 50th pledge in the PH manifesto and advised the government to focus on economic matters first.

He spoke at a rally themed “New Malaysia Post-GE14: Malay Muslims Under Threat.”