Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak says Diego Simeone’s tactics not as defensive as it seems

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak believes Simeone is a rather attacking manager. — Picture by Chris Mohan

SINGAPORE, July 28 — Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak said that football’s fans perception of Diego Simeone’s tactics is wrong.

Simeone has always been criticised for his defensive style of play, but the 25-year-old Slovenian disagrees and branded his boss’ style of play as a mixture of both attack and defence.

“We are not just a team which defends. Yes, we win 1-0 most of the time, but at the end of the day it’s important to win.

“Simeone has great defending tactics but of course good attacking tactics too. If you don’t concede a goal, you only need to score once. Every coach has a different style,” he said.

Oblak has been a vital figure in between the posts throughout his stay at Atletico.

In the 2017/2018 La Liga season, he kept 22 clean sheets in 37 games while the Slovenian has left the field in La Liga without conceding on 68 occasions out of 116 matches.

“Last season, there were some good moments and bad moments and the attacking and defending tactics was good.

“Speaking about records those really are great numbers. I don’t know much about that but I hear about them. My goal is to just give my best on the pitch which eventually leads to better numbers and statistics,” he said.

Oblak refused to give his thoughts on the upcoming season but hoped that a couple of trophies will find its way to the dressing room.

It’s difficult to speak before the next season starts but the best way is to just see how it goes. I think we are playing good now.

“A successful season is to always win titles and I hope it’s more than just one next season.”

Atletico won the Europa League last season and will open their campaign against derby rivals — Champions League winners — Real Madrid for the Uefa Super Cup final on August 16.

Atletico’s pre-season fixtures for the 2018 International Champions Cup will see them take on Paris Saint-Germain on Monday night at Singapore’s National Stadium before playing Inter Milan on August 12.