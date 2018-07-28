Mat Sabu confident PAS members will vote for PKR’s Zawawi in Sg Kandis

PKR’s candidate for the Sungai Kandis by-election Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni is seen during the launch of Pakatan Harapan’s operation centre at Bukit Kemuning July 22, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KLANG, July 28 — Kota Raja MP Mohamad Sabu is confident PAS members in the Sungai Kandis state constituency will vote for the Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate in the Sungai Kandis by-election on August 4.

Mohamad Sabu, who is also Parti Amanah Negara president, said he was confident Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni, who is the PH candidate from PKR, would win with a big majority in the by-election despite several PAS leaders having issued statements urging their members to vote for the BN candidate, Datuk Lokman Noor Adam.

“We have a very great chance, I believe PAS members will vote for PH this time, because they also realise that state government and federal government are now under PH, so we will win handsomely,” he said after accompanying Mohd Zawawi at a programme with the voters here today.

Sungai Kandis, Sentosa and Kota Kemuning are three state constituencies under the Kota Raja parliamentary seat.

The by-election has been necessitated by the death of the assemblyman Mat Shuhaimi Shafiei of PKR of lymphoma cancer on July 2.

In the by-election, Mohd Zawawi is facing a three-cornered fight against Lokman Noor and an Independent candidate K. Murthy. It is the first by-election to be held after the 14th general election.

Meanwhile when asked to comment on his absence at the campaigning for the by-election, Mohamad Sabu, who is also defence minister, said he was in the United Kingdom for a working visit besides attending a biennial meeting with his British counterpart.

“Over there, I also attended air shows, among others, to invite big companies to attend the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition next year,” he added. — Bernama