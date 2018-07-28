DPM: Malaysia condemns attacks on worshippers in Al-Aqsa mosque

Media reported Israeli security forces fired tear gas and stun grenades yesterday at Muslim worshipers in Al-Aqsa mosque. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — Malaysia strongly condemns Israeli attack on worshippers in Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque during Friday prayers after youths threw rocks and fireworks at Israeli security personnel outside the mosque, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

She also urged the international community to stand united in stopping such actions on places of worship.

“Is using tear gas and stun grenades the appropriate retaliation to rock throwing and firecrackers?

“Is action like this justified in a place of worship? Such actions should and will not be tolerated by the world community,” she tweeted, today.

Media reported Israeli security forces fired tear gas and stun grenades yesterday at Muslim worshipers in Al-Aqsa mosque, the third-holiest shrine in Islam, in pursuit of the youths who had thrown rocks and fireworks at them.

About 50 policemen subsequently raided the mosque, attacking worshipers and arresting 20 others while a total of 15 Palestinians were injured, including three mosque guards. Israeli police stated that 24 youths have been detained and four of its personnel injured in the incident. — Bernama