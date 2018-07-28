551 community-based rehabilitation centres set up nationwide, says Dr Wan Azizah

Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail visits the Bangi Industrial and Rehabilitation Training Centre (PLPP) July 28, 2018. — Bernama pic

BANGI, July 28 — Some 551 Community based Rehabilitation Centres (PDK) have been established nationwide to provide equal opportunities for disabled people to integrate with the community, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also women, family and community development minister, said PDKs were being implemented through community rehabilitation and educational programmes for this group.

“The government’s direction in the aspect of care for the disabled is by means of sustainable community-based programmes and services and to share the responsibility of the disabled persons’ welfare among their families, community and non-governmental organisations,” she said in her speech when visiting the Bangi Industrial and Rehabilitation Training Centre (PLPP) today.

At the event, Dr Wan Azizah also officiated the National Abilympics Competition 2018, a vocational and occupational skills competition designed specifically for the disabled.

The National Abilympics Competiton 2018 today was aimed at selecting disabled athletes to represent the country at the 10th International Abilympics in Shanghai, China in 2020. — Bernama