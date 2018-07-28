Minister: 37,986 HFMD cases recorded nationwide up till July 26

Dzulkefly said Selangor recorded the highest number of 11, 349 HFMD cases followed by Kuala Lumpur (4,428) and Sarawak (4,412). — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA SELANGOR, July 28 — A total of 37,986 cases of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) cases were reported nationwide up till Thursday with many states except Sarawak recording a rise compared to the corresponding period last year.

Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said the number of HFMD outbreaks reported were 1,093 with 539 premises closed throughout the country.

“Out of the total number of premises closed, 241 were nurseries, 259 kindergartens and 39 schools,” he told reporters after the anti-aedes community clean-up programme at Warnasari Residency, Bandar Puncak Alam here today.

HFMD is a disease caused by viral infection, especially from Coxsackie A16 and Enterovirus 71 (E71) that is transmitted through direct contact with nasal fluid, saliva, blisters and stool of the HFMD carrier.

Commenting further, he said Selangor recorded the highest number of 11, 349 HFMD cases followed by Kuala Lumpur (4,428) and Sarawak (4,412).

“We also called all parties, including parents and teachers to play their role by implementing good practices at home and in the school,” he said adding that the ministry also wanted the private sector to help by donating hand sanitisers to schools as part of efforts to curb the spread of HFMD.

On today’s event, Dzulkefly said the ministry would intensify the community programme on a mega scale nationwide, especially in Selangor, with the involvement of the local communities as a means to combat dengue.

“As we are aware, Selangor still records the highest number of dengue cases in Malaysia with a total of 21,648 cases from January 1 until July 21 this year.

“As such, I also want the Joint Management Body (JMB) and local residents living in flats in the state to play an active role in cleaning activities to ensure the surrounding areas are clean and free from Aedes mosquitoes,” he added. — Bernama